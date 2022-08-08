Klain: ‘Historic Decline’ in Gas Prices to $3.99 Due to Biden Telling Oil Companies to Lower Price as Oil Prices Declined

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Lead,” White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain said that because President Joe Biden told companies that gas prices should decline as oil prices decline, “far from jacking up the price of gasoline, we’ve brought it down” over the summer in a “historic decline” to an average of $3.99 a gallon.

Klain said, “The president’s having victories over those special interests. That’s going to bring prices down. I remember at the start of the summer, the President said, as the price of oil goes down, the price of gas needs to go down. He put it right to the oil companies. Every single day this summer, the price of gas is down. It’s down well over a dollar. We’re going to see today, the average price of gas fall to $3.99. The most common price of gas in America now is $3.79. So, by taking on these special interests, taking on these powerful interests, we’re making progress on inflation, we’re making progress for working families.”

After viewing a clip of Senate Minority Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) accusing Democrats of “Jacking up Americans’ electricity bills and gas prices in order to subsidize rich people buying luxury cars and new appliances” with the reconciliation bill, Klain responded, “I have to disagree with Sen. McConnell. As I said, far from jacking up the price of gasoline, we’ve brought it down every single day this summer in [a] historic decline.”

