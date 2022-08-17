Carville: Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Document Raid Could Be ‘Biggest Story Since 9/11’

Democratic consultant and political commentator James Carville said in an interview with The Hill TV that former President Trump’s alleged mishandling of top secret documents could be the biggest story since the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Carville said, “This Mar-a-Lago story which might be the biggest story since 9/11. That’s not going anywhere. It’s not going anywhere. So if you are a Democrat, you are going to get asked about inflation. If you are a Republican, you are going to get asked about Trump. We can say inflation is bad. They can’t say Trump is bad.”

He continued, “It is really easy to understand. Everybody has gone to the movies and has read spy novels and knows what documents are and what classified means. Now we don’t know if it is true, but The Post reports that some of them pertained to nuclear technology. Everybody understands that. This is not a complicated crime.”

He added, “If this thing turns out to be substantial, which I suspect it will. Every Republican will be asked about this. What do you say about this? Do you still believe this? Do you stand with Donald Trump? They have to say they stand with Trump. If they don’t, they lose a substantial part of the base.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN