Sanders: Democrats Have ‘Reasonable Chance’ to Retain Senate Control

Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that Democrats have a “reasonable chance” to retain control of the Senate in the upcoming midterm elections.

Anchor George Stephanopoulos asked, “How are you feeling about the midterms right now? We know there are a lot of headwinds for Democrats, but there have been some successes over the course of the summer.”

Sanders said, “Yeah, I think that what the Supreme Court did in saying to every woman in America, “You can’t control your own body; your state government will make a decision on this most personal matter of an abortion, I think that the American people are saying, “Excuse me, in America, in the year 2022, women will make that decision.” And I think that decision is going to reverberate very poorly for Republicans who think that women do not have a right to control their own bodies.”

He added, “I think the gun violence that we have seen is also going to play a role. People understand whether you’re Democrats or Republicans, that we need common-sense gun safety legislation. So I think there is a reasonable chance that Democrats will retain control over the Senate. I certainly hope we get more than 50 in the Senate, that we get at least 52, so we can start going forward and protecting working people in a way we have not been able to do up to now.”

