Schiff: GOP ‘Crackpot Caucus’ Are ‘Negative, Bile-Filled Performance Artists’

Representative Adam Schiff (D-CA) said Tuesday on MSNBC’s “The Last Word” that the “crackpot caucus” of the Republican Party was a bunch of “negative, bile-filled performance artists.”

O’Donnell said, “There are people running to be members of the House Representative saying they want to defund the FBI. Some say they want to abolish it, just get rid of it, not replace it with anything, not some other version of it, nothing. What does it mean to the future of the House of Representatives if you have members of one party who believe that there should be no federal enforcement of federal laws?”

Schiff said, “To have more members of Congress who share that lack of commitment to our Constitution, to our institutions is a terrifying prospect.”

He continued, “I think that’s true. I think Lindsey Graham, you see some fleeting signs of conscience that come up from time to time that a quickly extinguished. Others, and I would put Marjorie Taylor Greene in this category, are just negative, bile-filled performance artists. Happily, at the moment, there is a small number in Congress, but there are more and where she came from, who are running in Republican primaries in very red districts who appear to be poised to join the Congress.”

He added, “You see sort of the crackpot caucus growing within the GOP conference, what a terrible turn of events it is for the country.”

