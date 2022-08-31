Fetterman on Why He Declined Debate, Whether There Will Be One Before Election: I’ll ‘Engage’ in Talks When There’s ‘Serious Conversation’ 

During an interview aired on Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “11th Hour,” Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. and U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman (D) responded to a question on why he turned down his Republican opponent, Dr. Mehmet Oz’s invitation to debate and if the two will debate before the election by stating he’ll “engage” when the Oz campaign has “a serious conversation” but “right now, the fact that they have chosen to have a deeply unserious campaign to just ridicule somebody that is just recovering from a stroke.”

Host Stephanie Ruhle asked, “You turned down Dr. Oz’s invitation to debate. What made you come to that decision? And do you think you’ll debate him before the election?”

Fetterman responded, “Again, as I just said, this is just a sad approach at this point, because they’re trying to not focus on the condition of their campaign right now. And when they want to get into a serious conversation and really talk about having a debate, I’d be happy to engage in that. But right now, the fact that they have chosen to have a deeply unserious campaign to just ridicule somebody that is just recovering from a stroke.”

