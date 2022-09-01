Mystal: Only Difference Between MAGA, Other GOP Is Some Racist ‘Don’t Think They Are’ Racist

The Nation’s justice correspondent Elie Mystal said Thursday on MSNBC’s “All In” that President Joe Biden’s speech discussing a distinction between MAGA Republicans and other Republicans was incorrect because moderates are just “white supremacists who will vote with white supremacists” and “don’t think they are white supremacists.”

Former assistant U.S. attorney Maya Wiley said, “He did two things in his speech, and one was to say I am not talking about all Republicans. I am talking about MAGA Republicans. Making that distinction, what he was saying is those who oppose rights in, those who oppose the rule of law, those who believe in the big lie that there is election fraud and therefore want to win when they lost and violently take over the country is actually what we are fighting against. I think that is a recognition that there is a majority of the country that understands that is wrong and bad.”

Mystal said, “I don’t know who ‘It’s not all Republicans, just MAGA Republicans’ is for. I’m sure there are some white supremacists who will vote with white supremacists who don’t think they are white supremacists and are happy Biden didn’t call them a white supremacists. But like, it’s not for me.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN