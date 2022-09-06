Chris Matthews: Trump Enjoyed Watching Capitol Riot – ‘More Violent the Better’

Former MSNBC host Chris Matthews claimed Tuesday on “Morning Joe” that former President Donald Trump enjoyed watching the January 6 Capitol riot.

Matthews said, “When I watched Trump this weekend, and I watched him talking about violent protesters, or just noisy protesters, he was saying, beat them up. That’s what we used to do, beat them up. That’s how we handle these people. He is talking about it right there in front of us. He’s talking in violent language. That’s how he is. He loves this stuff. The more violent, the better. ”

He continued, “The demonstration against the Capitol, he watched it for two hours and enjoyed it. We saw what he did.”

Matthews added, “I don’t know how he controls people’s minds. That’s the part that amazes me. He didn’t tell Rudy Giuliani to show up drunk at the White House and told him he won, but he did. Rudy Giuliani, America’s mayor, showed up drunk at the White House and said, ‘You won the election.’ And he said, ‘Great, come on in, I want to hear more about it.’ I mean, how do you get people like Mark Meadows to behave like that? How does Kevin McCarthy become so quickly won over by this guy’s brain? I mean, it is astounding to watch this man manipulate his party. And there are a lot of MAGA Republicans out there. So many that the people in power are afraid to challenge them, to go against them. Violence seems to come with Trump. There’s no doubt about it.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN