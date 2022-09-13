Jill Biden Says She Has ‘Not Yet’ Discussed 2024 with Husband – ‘I Just Think He Needs to Keep Going’

Tuesday, during an appearance on NBC’s “Today,” first lady Jill Biden acknowledged she had not yet discussed her husband, President Joe Biden’s 2024 political plans.

“Not yet,” she said. “He’s been a little bit too busy. Not yet, but I’m sure they’ll be discussions.”

However, the first lady suggested he should run again.

“You know, it is taxing,” Biden added. “But look at all that Joe has done. He has kept true to what he said he would do. So, I just think he needs to keep going.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor