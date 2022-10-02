Raskin: There Is a ‘Continuing, Clear and Present Danger Posed by the Political Forces Unleashed by Donald Trump’

Representative Jamie Raskin (D-MD) said Sunday on MSNBC’s “Velshi” that the January 6 House Select Committee will show there is a “the continuing, clear and present danger posed by the political forces unleashed by Donald Trump.”

Anchor Ali Velshi asked, “Your next hearing might be the final hearing. You have described it as it may be the last investigative public hearing, where we will try to round out the factual narrative. Could you put any meat on those bones for us?”

Raskin said, “Well, I think the public understands the essential elements of the story. Donald Trump refused to accept the results of the people’s vote in the elections and the electoral college. And they said about numerous different methods trying to overthrow it, culminating in the idea of enforcing the vice president out of his constitutional role, getting into the clear unilateral powers, just to vaporize electoral college votes from Arizona, Georgia, Pennsylvania. We are going to complete that story. We may have some updates on what happened with all of those missing Secret Service texts. We might have more information from the Secret Service about what actually happened. Basically, we will give the public all of the material, essential information we got about what happened.”

He added, “But the other thing is that we will talk about the continuing, clear and present danger posed by the political forces unleashed by Donald Trump against us, the domestic violent extremist groups, the social media which has been used as an instrument for promoting this kind of insurrectionism against the government of the United States.”

