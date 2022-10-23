Bernie Sanders: I’m Worried About Voter Turnout Among Young People

Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that he was concerned about the midterm election turnout of young people as well as the working-class people who tend to vote for Democrats.

Anchor Jake Tapper asked, “Early voting has started in key states such as Georgia, North Carolina, Nevada. What are you seeing and hearing about energy among Democratic voters right now out there?”

Sanders said, “I am worried about the level of voter turnout among young people and working people who will be voting Democratic. And I think, again, what Democrats have got to do is contrast their economic plan with Republicans. What are the Republicans talking about? They want to cut Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid at a time when millions of seniors are struggling to pay their bills. Do you think that’s what we should be doing? Democrats should take that to them. Democrats want to have Medicare negotiate prescription drug prices. We pay ten times more for the same drugs that are sold in Canada. Republicans refuse to do that. So I think what we have to do is contrast what a strong, pro-worker Democratic position is with the corporate agenda of the Republicans.”

