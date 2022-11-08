Carville: Democrat ‘Messaging’ Needs to Improve for 2024 ‘Regardless’ of Midterm Results

Democratic consultant and political commentator James Carville said Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that Democrats needed to improve their messaging for the 2024 presidential election.

Co-host Joe Scarborough asked, “So, James, we don’t know what’s going to happen today. I’m already hearing reports Democrats are feeling pretty good in some places. We’ve got a Republican Senate candidate who’s supposed to win easily. I’m hearing he’s very concerned, especially in the suburbs, that they may be breaking against Republicans. We don’t know who’s going to win. That said, looking ahead to 24, what can Democrats learn, regardless of outcome, about how they ran their campaigns in 22?”

Carville said, “The one thing that drives me nuts is that more people are going to vote today that think that if the Democrats have power, they will defund the police, which is demonstrably not true, than people who are voting today that think that if the Republicans get control of Congress, they’ll shut the government down to focus cuts on Social Security and Medicare, which is demonstrably true. So I would criticize Democratic messaging and the media for letting people go to the polls with a massive misunderstanding of what the consequences of their votes are. I think that regardless of what happens tonight, we have to focus more on the 2024 cycle.”

