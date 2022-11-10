Carville: Whitmer Would Be ‘Very Serious Presidential Candidate’ in 2024

Democratic consultant and political commentator James Carville said Thursday on MSNBC’s “The ReidOut” that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI) would be a “very serious presidential candidate if she runs” in 2024.

Anchor Joy Reid said, “I feel the media has overplayed the importance of DeSantis and underplayed the victory for Whitmer. Whitmer, to me, was the biggest single individual winner on election day because not only did she survive the kidnapping threat, she survived real threats to democracy in her state, got reelected by a healthy margin, and took over the state. Your thoughts?”

Carville said, “First of all, for 2024, 2028, she’s already in the talk of being a very serious presidential candidate if she runs. I think people really understand what she’s done and how tough she is. Michigan Democrats, a bunch of these people, really worked hard and did a good job as they did in Pennsylvania. I said this morning Josh Shapiro might have had the best campaign of the whole cycle to me. They were very aggressive. They got enough votes. I think they have helped Fetterman a lot. Yes, I think you are right to point out. But I think Gretchen Whitmer is at the top of any conversation about any national figure of the Democratic Party. That is just a fact.”

