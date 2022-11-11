ABC’s Hostin: Michelle Obama Was One of the Most Vilified First Ladies in History

ABC legal analyst Sunny Hostin told her co-hosts Friday on “The View” that Michelle Obama was one of the most vilified first ladies in history.”

Hostin said, “When you think about Michelle Obama in particular, I think she was one of the most vilified first ladies in history.”

Co-host Joy Behar said, “No, Eleanor Roosevelt has that distinction.”

Hostin said, “I think she was vilified for her looks. That’s what I’m saying. I don’t think it’s comparable.”

She continued, “I think there was a racial component, which is why I think it makes it a little bit more insidious. She was called an ape in heels. She was said to have a gorilla face. She was described as strikingly ungracious by a National Review writer. Rush Limbaugh said she weighed too much to care about health.”

Hostin added, “It was said she was not classy enough and is an atrocity as a first lady. They also said she was obviously a man in a homosexual relationship with Barack Obama. I don’t know any other first lady that went through that. I think a lot of it, of course, was racism. When you are faced with something like that as a Princeton and Harvard-educated woman who has worked on her brain, who has worked on her skill set, I think that takes a hit on your self-esteem. Who determines what American beauty is? I’m so sick of this American beauty standard. She’s a beautiful woman.”

