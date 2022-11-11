Frank Luntz to Trump: ‘Take a Very Long Vacation’

Pollster Frank Luntz said Friday on CNN’s “Newsroom” that former President Donald Trump should “take a very long vacation” after several candidates he endorsed lost their midterm runs.

Luntz said, “Donald Trump is still the number one Republican in America today. There’s no doubt about it. But his overall patina has been flawed considerably or darkened considerably. And in the Atlanta — the Atlanta suburbs, he is a negative. And this is something that his candidates did not really understand. And I’m not convinced that he understands either, that for every one voter who thinks he’s God, you’ve got one and a half who thinks he’s horrible. And it had an impact in Pennsylvania, had an impact in New Hampshire. You’re watching that impact right now in Arizona. Trump is brilliant at giving, at providing the margin of victory in a primary. But he is kryptonite when it comes to the general election.”

Anchor Boris Sanchez said, “If what you’re saying is that Donald Trump is kryptonite, how would you counsel Republicans to shift away from him? He still wins primaries for a lot of these candidates.”

He continued, “That’s a question that Republicans will have to decide.”

Luntz added, “If I were advising him right now, I would tell him to take a very long vacation, simply disappear for the next 30 days because he’s destroying himself every single day by attacking Ron DeSantis, Glenn Youngkin, people who other Republicans respect and appreciate and voted for in big numbers in the last election.”

