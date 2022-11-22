MSNBC’s Wallace: ‘Tucker Carlson Gives a Lot of Air Time to Hate Toward the LGBTQ Community’

MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace said Tuesday on her show “Deadline” that Fox News host Tucker Carlson gave “a lot of air time to hate for the LGBTQ community” while discussing the deadly shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs, CO.

Wallace said, “And I think, Donna, the part of this story that makes people feel like it isn’t about them, should be thrust under the Klieg lights. I mean, everyone that spreads hate — and there are folks who were named in the coverage yesterday — I think Tucker Carlson gives a lot of air time to hate for the LGBTQ community. A lot of elected Republicans do as well, and this tragedy has not shamed them at all.”

Network political analyst Donna Edwards said, “And I have to say, I have real questions about these platforms like Twitter that continue to amplify and allow this kind of hateful language that then plays into violence happening. I think, you know, it has to stop, and these platforms have to bear some responsibility for their role in contributing to it. And I don’t even have much to say about a Tucker Carlson or anybody else who lifts up violence and glorifies violence against a community and then says hands off when it comes to violence that actually does happen in that community.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN