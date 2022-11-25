GOP Rep. Lesko: McCarthy Right on Mayorkas — Resign or Face Investigations, Possible Impeachment

Earlier this week, Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), the Republican caucus nominee for House Speaker, called on Homeland Security Security Alejandro Mayorkas to resign his post or face congressional investigations.

During an appearance on FNC’s “Your World” on Friday, Rep. Debbie Lesko (R-AZ) backed up McCarthy’s sentiment.

“Congresswoman, so, a defiant Mayorkas. Kevin McCarthy, though, he laid it down pretty hard,” “Your World” fill-in host Charles Payne said. “Now, he was pretty serious. He drew a line in the sand. Where’s this going?”

“Well, I really think that Kevin McCarthy is right,” Lesko replied. “And I’m glad that he has given Mayorkas an ultimatum: Either resign, or we’re going to start investigations and see if it leads to impeachment. I personally have signed onto legislation to impeach Mayorkas. Prior to that, I signed on to legislation that he resign.”

“And I signed on to letters asking him to resign,” she continued. “I’m a member of the Border Security Caucus in the House. And we invited Mayorkas to come to our caucus. And, surprisingly, he did, after we had written them a letter saying he should resign. And he keeps on lying. He keeps on telling us that the border is secure. He said that again the other day in a House hearing. And it’s not secure. Anybody knows that. Even the illegal immigrants know that.”

