Dem Sen. Warner: Apple Should Be Called out for Doing ‘Bidding’ of CCP

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America Reports,” Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) stated that Apple should be called out for limiting the AirDrop file-sharing function in China and stated that by doing so, Apple is “doing, in effect, the bidding” of a Chinese Communist Party that will do whatever it can to stay in power and that western companies doing the bidding of the CCP should concern everybody.

Warner said, “[W]e ought to be calling out Apple on when they are limiting the tools for the Chinese people, it’s one of the reasons why one of my biggest concerns with Elon Musk and Twitter is the fact that Mr. Musk is entirely dependent for the success of Tesla, his biggest enterprise, on the Communist Party in China. That’s where he gets his electric batteries. That’s where he’s got a lot of his production, and the Chinese government will use any tool they can, domestic or otherwise, to continue their reign.”

He added that this is a reason why the United States needs to bring supply chains back from China, and that “western companies are doing, in effect, the bidding of the Communist Party, that should concern us all.”

