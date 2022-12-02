Woods: Dems Have Completely Flipped Their Position on Twitter Now that Musk Owns It

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” actor James Woods said that back before Elon Musk’s takeover, “when they had the power on Twitter, the Democrats were happy to say, well, it’s a private site.” But have now flipped their views on the nature of the site under Musk’s ownership.

Woods stated, “Back when they had the power on Twitter, the Democrats were happy to say, well, it’s a private site. It’s not like it’s a town square, they can say whatever they want. But they’re not saying it now that Elon Musk owns it. But it was, in fact, the town square. It was, in fact, a forum for free speech. And if you have a town square where only some people are allowed to use it, then you don’t really have a free country. We know in this country what it was like when certain citizens weren’t allowed to speak, when they had to step off the sidewalk because a person with different skin color was walking down the street. And I’m not going to compare anything to what black people in America went through because there is no comparison.”

