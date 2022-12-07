Schumer: We Want Omnibus Bill for Whole Year ‘to Avoid the Problem’ of House GOP ‘Having Any Control’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “All In,” Senate Majority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said Democrats want to pass an omnibus spending bill to cover government spending for the whole next year so that way, they can “avoid the problem” of a House Republican majority under Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) “having any control” over spending legislation and Democrats are helped in their push for an omnibus spending bill by the fact that “Republican hawks on military stuff realize that if we had a CR, a continuing resolution, that would really hurt our troops, our military readiness, etc.”

Schumer stated, “Well, first, we hope to get an omnibus done, a spending bill for the whole next year, to avoid the problem of McCarthy having any control. We’re working. Obviously, we have to come to a bipartisan agreement. We’re working with them on that regard. There are negotiations going on. And in fact, one of the things that helps us is, even Republican hawks on military stuff realize that if we had a CR, a continuing resolution, that would really hurt our troops, our military readiness, etc. So, we’re pushing hard to get an omnibus bill there.”

