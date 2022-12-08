Swalwell: ‘Looks Like’ DOJ Moving Towards an Indictment of Donald Trump

Representative Eric Swalwell (D-CA) said Thursday on MSNBC’s “The Last Word” that it looked like the Justice Department was moving towards an indictment of former President Donald Trump.

The panel discussed reports the DOJ asked a federal judge to hold Trump in contempt of court for failing to comply with a subpoena ordering the former president to turn over classified documents.

Swalwell said, “Whatever you are your viewers may think about previous investigations into Donald Trump, and the frustration that has come with those, this team is not screwing around. I think that that reflects the gravity of what it’s at risk here with more documents being potentially in the hands of Donald Trump or his team. They need those documents, and it also looks like they are moving towards an indictment of Donald Trump. He wouldn’t take all of these steps unless you are serious.”

He continued, “Donald Trump is a legal terrorist. He has benefited for decades by delay, delay, delay. This is a tactic that he is used, but the walls are closing in, and as you just pointed out, there is really no right answer here for Donald Trump. His silence is deafening. It is essentially an admission that he still possesses these documents, which gives reason for the DOJ to proceed with this case.”

Swalwell added, “We are approaching a legal crescendo for Donald Trump that he has not seen in the years that he’s been in the courts.”

