Dem Rep. Gallego: Sinema Won’t Win a Primary Against Me, Her Only Option Is to Turn Independent

Representative Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) and potential 2024 U.S. Senate candidate in Arizona said Monday on MSNBC’s “All In” that Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ) left the Democratic Party because she could not win a primary against him.

Anchor Chris Hayes said, “Right now, if you had to choose, would you run for Senate?”

Gallego said, “Well, right now, what I’m choosing to do is to put the team together so I can make the decision. I’ve been putting together a great team. I think that will help me get in the right direction. I am a Marine first, congressman second, and Marines we prepare. That’s what I’m doing right now.”

Hayes said, “Were you surprised by Sinema’s announcement?”

Gallego said, “Not really. I thought she was going to do this, eventually. Look, she claims to be independent. That’s not the case. The cases that she can’t win a primary against me, and this is her only option. And more importantly, you know, she is really just abandoned in the values of Arizona, and her being independent has nothing to do with the values of Arizona. It just means that she has an easier time to run, and she can go talk to her friends on Wall Street and in the pharma companies. But at the end of the day, she’ll go and abandon Arizona when it comes to representing our values.”

