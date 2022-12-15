Graham: Newsom Border Visit ‘Tells Me He’s Serious’ About 2024

Wednesday on FNC’s “Hannity,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) commented on Gov. Gavin Newsom’s (D-CA) visit to the southern border, which he said was a sign Newsom was considering a 2024 presidential run.

Graham noted Newsom’s remarks, which he said showed a “pivot” from the Democratic Party’s position on border security.

“Newsom going to the border tells me he’s serious about running,” Graham said. “He’s doing the one thing a Democrat has to do if they want to be viable in 2024. Admit the obvious. The border is broken. I understand it’s broken, and I intend to fix it.”

“Senator, hang on one sec, though,” host Sean Hannity replied. “How does he pull that off when his state is a sanctuary state that gives cash payments to illegal immigrants? How do you pull off that narrative?”

“Well, number one, I don’t think you can be president of the United States in unless you address a broken border,” Graham said. “I don’t care if you’re Republican or Democrat. So, yes, you have incentives in California for illegal immigrants to come. When you defund the police, you get more crime. When you incentivize illegal immigration, you get more of it.”

“He’s trying to pivot,” he continued. “He’s been to the border, and what did he see a complete absolute chaos. Fourteen thousand pounds of fentanyl come through the border, enough to kill everybody pretty much in the world. You’re on track a week from today to double illegal immigration cause title deportation authority will go away.”

“We’re going to be having 14,000 illegal immigrants a day come across our border about a hundred thousand a week,” Graham added. “That’s unsustainable. Newsom knows that. Now, how does he thread this needle? He’s at least acknowledging the problem. He went to the border. Now, how does Biden not go to the border after Newsom went?”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor