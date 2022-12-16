GOP Rep. Burchett: FBI ‘Is Lying’ in Response to Twitter Files

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Evening Edit,” Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN) stated that the FBI “is lying” in its response to the Twitter files on its communication with Twitter.

In a statement to Fox News that was read to Burchett on the air, the FBI said, “The FBI regularly engages with private sector entities to provide information specific to identified foreign malign influence actors’ [subversive], undeclared, covert, or criminal activities. Private sector entities independently make decisions about what, if any, action they take on their platforms and for their customers after the FBI has notified them.”

Burchett responded, “Mr. Wray is lying. He better clear off his January. I expect Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) in the Judiciary Committee and Mr. Comer from Kentucky’s committee will have him filled up — his dance card will be filled up. Look, this thing goes so deep. For them to even — they’re accusing us of doing what they’re — exactly what they’re doing. … This is how they investigated president trump, they said it was a foreign entity and then that’s how they backdoored into his campaign and that’s exactly what they’re doing with this. They’ve used this to dox people. They’ve used it to censor people. It is at the top of our Justice Department and we need to get to the bottom of it. Because this has [a] chilling effect across our entire constitutional aspects of every issue that we’re dealing with right now because of the corruption at this level and that we’ve allowed our once wonderful FBI to be infiltrated by these folks is just, to me, a scary problem.”

