Ron Johnson: Immigration ‘Out of Control’ – ‘Biden Administration Apparently Couldn’t Care Less’

Monday, during an appearance on FNC’s “Hannity,” Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) criticized the lackluster response to the immigration situation at the U.S.-Mexico border.

The Wisconsin Republican declared the Biden administration “couldn’t care less” about the situation.

“They’re not being vetted,” he said. “They’ve issued a couple of executive orders that have basically relaxed the types of checks you do on the people that unaccompanied children being released, too. We have an HHS whistleblower to Project Veritas talking about the being — children being released into the sex trade. And you know, it’s been about 300,000 unaccompanied children since the Biden administration took office, about 225,000 been released to sponsors. We have no idea who they are. We don’t track them whatsoever. Remember, when President Obama had his crisis, it was about people a day. Trump had one month over 4,000 a day.”

“Under the Biden administration, it’s over 7,000 people a day,” Johnson continued. “They don’t even count it call it apprehension anymore. They called encountered. We’re probably talking — as you were talking about — about four million people so far have been encountered, processed, dispersed or come to this country either as a known or unknown gotaway. It’s completely out of control. By the way, put that in perspective, 22 states have a population less than 4 million people. This is completely out of control, but the Biden administration apparently couldn’t care less. They don’t even call it a problem. They call it a challenge at most.”

