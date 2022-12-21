Scalise: We Need to Change Budget Process So Senate Can’t Delay to Ram Through Omnibus ‘Nobody Can Read’ at Last Minute

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” House Minority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) stated that the appropriations process needs to change so that government funding bills are passed by the House before summer and the Senate can’t “wait until Christmas Eve, throw something together in this big omnibus bill where they have everything under the sun that nobody can read.”

Scalise said, “One of the things we’ve talked about is actually changing the way the entire appropriations process works. And as majority leader, I’ve already laid out a schedule, working with Rep. Kay Granger (R-TX), who’s going to be Chair of the Appropriations Committee, so that we can actually pass all of the bills through the House before summer, get them over to the Senate. But we need to lay down a marker early that the Senate has to do their job and not wait until the midnight hour. This has become a problem that’s gone on for years now, where the Senate waits until September 30, they just do CR after CR, short-term funding bills because they know they can wait until Christmas Eve, throw something together in this big omnibus bill where they have everything under the sun that nobody can read. We have to change that way of doing business and we have to lay that marker down early.”

