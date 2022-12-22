Cammack: House GOP Was Cut out of Omnibus Bill, They Didn’t Include Incoming Budget Chair

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” Rep. Kat Cammack (R-FL) noted that the agreement for the omnibus spending bill was only reached between Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-VT), Senate Appropriations Committee Vice Chairman Sen. Richard Shelby (R-AL), and House Appropriations Committee Chair Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-CT) and excluded the top Republican appropriator in the House, House Appropriations Committee Ranking Member Rep. Kay Granger (R-TX), who is set to become Chair of the Appropriations Committee when Republicans take the majority in the House in January.

Cammack stated, “[M]y push has always been let’s answer the call that the American people have put out. They need us unified because our greatest weapon right now against Biden and Schumer and Pelosi is unity. So, McConnell needs to work with the Senators in the conservative block like Lee and Rand Paul and Kennedy. … I reiterate that Kay Granger, the Republican Appropriations Chair, she wasn’t a part of these negotiations at all. They excluded her. There were no four corners at the table. So, we have a lot of work to do. And the Senate needs to understand that we’re not playing around. There will be consequences if they ram this down our throats. The House will not comply with what the Senate Republicans are looking to do.”

