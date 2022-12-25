Danielle Moodie-Mills: Not Indicting Trump Will Turn United States ‘Into a Banana Republic’

Host of the “WokeAF”podcast Danielle Moodie-Mills said Saturday on MSNBC’s “Symone” that if former President Donald Trump is not indicted, it will turn the United States into a “banana republic.”

Moodie-Mills said “I think what we saw from the bipartisan January 6 House Committee is, in fact, a thorough investigation and using Trump’s own people, in their own words, to lay out exactly the fact that, guess what, this was not just an act of happenstance, of people gettin caught up in the moment, that this was a plan, a strategic attack on our Capitol building and our democracy directed by the president of the United States.”

She added, “The job of the January 6 Committee was to bring this to the public record, was to bring it to the forefront and say that this was not an accident. This was not, like, a lone wolf incident and people got caught up in emotion. They were directed and they were weaponized. We knew that Donald Trump knew that those crowds of people had weapons. What did he say? They are not here to harm me. So, I think that right now, the ball is in Merrick Garland and Jack Smith’s hands to decide whether or not this is something America is going to shrug off and turn us into a banana republic, or something that they are going to take action on and ensure that democracy will still hold.”

