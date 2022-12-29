Adam Schiff: Trump ‘Probably’ Has a Mental Health Problem

Representative Adam Schiff (D-CA) declared Thursday on MSNBC’s “All In” former President Donald Trump “probably does” have a mental health problem.

Schiff said, “We’ve demonstrated just how culpable the former president was in every step of this scheme. You know, you’re right. There are some who would belittle his misconduct by saying, well, you know, he’s acting like a petulant child, or he doesn’t know any better. He’s a nontraditional politician. This is just Trump being Trump. Well, you know, that might have worked in the very beginning when he was breaking down norm after norm. People maintained it either when he sought Russia’s help in his first election and lied about it to cover it up. They excuse it and said if it was Trump being Trump when he tried to extort President Zelensky by withdrawing military aid to get him, to help him smear his opponent in his next election. And even now, there is an attempt by some to minimize his incitement of a violent attack on our democracy and his persistent efforts for multiple lines of effort to overturn the election. There is no excusing any of that. You can’t excuse it by saying that he’s, you know, an amateur, petulant child. You can’t excuse it by saying that he is a mental health problem, although he probably does.”

He added, “The man was the president of the United States, and as you mentioned at the outset, he was only able to get away with what he did because so many people excuse his behavior because it advances their careers. People like Mark Meadows, people like Jim Jordan, people like Kevin McCarthy, and Mitch McConnell, who all understood exactly the danger that Donald Trump posed, but standing up to him was not as important as the position they held or the one they wanted.”

