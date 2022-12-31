Cammack: Biden’s Admitting Border Has Issues by Boosting Funding, But He Won’t Give Them Sound Policy

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Cavuto: Coast to Coast,” Rep. Kat Cammack (R-FL) argued that President Joe Biden is “kind of saying the quiet part out loud” by signing the omnibus with more money for the Border Patrol in it, because in doing so, Biden is admitting we need more resources on the border, but that then raises the question of when Biden will “give a policy to our agents that they can actually uphold?”

Cammack stated, “He’s kind of saying the quiet part out loud that, yes, we actually do need more agents. We need force multipliers. We need resources, but you have to ask yourself, at what point are you going to give a policy to our agents that they can actually uphold? Because that’s the number one thing I hear from agents is they need a policy. And the second thing is, what message are you sending to the cartels, the people that are actually trafficking these individuals across the border? If you continue to build soft-sided facilities and expand the footprint along the southwest border, you’re saying to the cartels, keep sending people over and we’ll keep housing them. It’s the wrong message to send.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett