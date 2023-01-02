GOP Rep.-Elect Hunt: Biden Ignored Duty at Border and Is Now Pushing Amnesty as a Response

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox News Live,” Rep.-Elect Wesley Hunt (R-TX) said that the Biden administration has committed a “dereliction of duty” at the border that allows America to be unsafe and conditions at the border to be “un-American” and now the Biden administration is responding to its failure at the border by attempting to push for amnesty.

Hunt stated, “What’s happening at our border is flat-out un-American. We’ve had over 4.5 million people enter our country illegally. We’ve had enough fentanyl pour into our country to kill every American five times. Right now, the cartels are running our border. And this is not the role of the federal government…to allow our country to be unsafe. This is wrong, and we must hold this administration accountable. And Mayorkas better get ready and clear his schedule, because he is going to be sitting in front of a lot of hearings explaining this whole thing. What’s astounding to me is to watch this current administration now talk about amnesty.”

He added, “[W]e need to hold those accountable that have basically conducted a dereliction of duty over the course of the past few years during the Biden administration.”

