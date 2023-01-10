GOP Sen. Kennedy: I Worry Biden’s Creating a ‘Ruse’ to Push for Amnesty in Exchange for Security Later

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Jesse Watters Primetime,” Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) stated that he doesn’t trust President Joe Biden’s border policies and that he’s concerned that Biden’s recent moves on the border are “a ruse” and Biden really plans to push legislation that says, “I will enforce the law as soon as you grant people who are in our country illegally amnesty.”

Kennedy stated, “I’m pleased that President Biden went to the border. I’m pleased that he says he will do better in terms of enforcing America’s immigration laws. But the American people may be poorer under President Biden, but they’re not stupid. To be trusted, you have to be trustworthy. And, when it comes to the border, President Biden has not been trustworthy. When it comes to the border, President Biden is — he’s about as credible as Jussie Smollett, who at any moment, could announce that Will Smith slapped him, too. So, what I say to the President is, if you want to be trusted with the border, enforce the law, finish the wall, institute a Remain in Mexico program, execute safe third-country agreements, declare the Mexican cartels foreign terrorist organizations. Here’s my worry though, Jesse, I worry that all of this is a ruse. I worry that what the President really intends to do is introduce a bill in the Congress that says, I will enforce the law as soon as you grant people who are in our country illegally amnesty. And I worry especially that he will convince enough Republicans to take the bullet train to chumptown and vote for the bill and it will become law and that will make the human trainwreck at the border immeasurably worse.”

