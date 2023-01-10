Waltz: IRS Agents Will Be Going After $600 Transactions, Not Rich

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends First,” Rep. Michael Waltz (R-FL) argued that it’s hard to believe the claims by Congressional Democrats and the Biden administration that the expansion of the IRS that House Republicans voted to roll back is really designed to go after wealthy tax cheats and not regular people because the IRS has announced plans to require people to report $600 transactions and it’s highly unlikely this sort of provision will target the rich, but will require large sums of IRS agents to enforce.

Waltz stated, [relevant remarks begin around 2:45] “I don’t think many millionaires or billionaires are worried about six-hundred dollar transactions. That’s going to go to mom-and-pop shops and you’re going to need a whole slew of IRS agents to follow up on it. And we’re going to defund them. That’s it. At the end of the day, let’s fund border agents, not IRS agents and that was our first bill coming out of the gate. And we’ve got more to follow on the border, fund babies that are born alive, on prosecutors and making them prosecute. I’m excited to get rolling and next comes accountability.”

