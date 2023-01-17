Comer: FBI Needs to Get Security Footage from Biden Like They Did with Trump

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” House Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer (R-KY) stated that the FBI should request security footage from the surveillance cameras at President Joe Biden’s home in Delaware to help determine who might have had access to classified information stored at the home and pointed out that FBI officials did obtain security footage from Mar-a-Lago when they raided that residence.

Comer said, [relevant remarks begin around 3:30] “Well, we wonder if the Secret Service had records now, that’s our next question. Because he still had Secret Service protection. And you would assume that the Secret Service would vet people that would be allowed on the premise of the dwelling for the President of the United States. So, there are other areas we’re going to look. I’m sure all of the records have either been destroyed or never existed to begin with. But at any rate, this is very concerning. The security cameras, remember the FBI, when they raided Mar-a-Lago, they also took the security cameras to look at security footage. Did they do the same with Joe Biden? We do know he has surveillance cameras there.”

