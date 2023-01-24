Cornyn: I Can’t Support any Deal Between Moderates, Dems to Hike Debt Limit without Cuts

On Monday’s broadcast of Fox News Radio’s “Brian Kilmeade Show,” Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) said he would not be part of any deal between centrist Republicans and Democrats to raise the debt ceiling without spending cuts.

In response to a question [relevant exchange begins around 56:35] on whether a deal where centrist Republicans work with Democrats to raise the debt ceiling without spending cuts is something he could agree with, Cornyn stated, “No, it’s not, Brian. And this is part of the hysteria that the administration is stoking over something that we really aren’t going to have to address until next summer. And I think Sens. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ) and a handful of other Democrats will be more responsible actors. But first, Republicans need to come up with what our — what we’re going to ask for. Traditionally, we’ve asked for structural changes in the spending, whether it’s mandatory spending or outright savings and discretionary spending, things like a balanced budget amendment, those sorts of things usually take a ride along with this debt ceiling vote. And so, I don’t believe that they’re going to cut Kevin McCarthy or Republicans out. They’d like to. But it’s not going to happen.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett