Howard Dean: There Are Republicans ‘Who Mean America Harm’

Former Democratic National Committee chairman Howard Dean claimed Tuesday on MSNBC’s “The Beat” that some Republicans meant the country “harm.”

Dean said, “These people are essentially authoritarians. They will say whatever it takes. They’re not that different from Putin. And they like Putin. These are dangerous people. I think Matt Gaetz is sort of a tool in their hands, but there are people in that Congress who mean America harm, and I think there are also some Republicans who want to make sure that doesn’t happen. It’s going to be really fascinating to see what happens when they try to handcuff some of the members. There’s been some pushback. I don’t think the American people are going to vote for these people. They barely won the House this time. If it hadn’t been for a bunch of screwups in New York, we could have won. Having these people on television, I mean, you can have them on once in a while, but I wouldn’t give them much of a platform because mean evil for the country.”

He added, “While Trump is incompetent and psychologically, I think hampered, he has a great genius for this grievance politics. Now there are many mini-Trumps. The guy from Florida certainly has behaved worse than Trump in terms of firing people and fiddling with judges and kicking people off school boards he doesn’t like. That’s really dangerous.”

