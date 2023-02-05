GOP Rep. Turner: Biden Allowed Chinese Balloon to ‘Complete it’s Mission’

Representative Mike Turner (R-OH) said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that President Joe Biden allowed the Chinese balloon to complete its mission.

Anchor Chuck Todd said, “So the decision to take this down, what more have you learned, and you’re part of the so-called Gang of Eight. I don’t think you guys have gotten a personal briefing, but I know staff has. What more can you tell us about the takedown operation?”

Turner said, “Clearly, the president taking it down over the Atlantic is sort of like the quarterback tackled after the game is over. The satellite had completed its mission. This should never have been allowed to enter the United States and never should have been allowed to complete its mission. If you ask somebody to draw an x at every place of our sensitive missile defense sites, nuclear weapons infrastructure, nuclear weapons sites are, you would put them all along this path. Clearly, this was an attempt by China to gather information to defeat our command and control of our sensitive missile offense and nuclear weapon sites, and that certainly is an urgency this administration doesn’t recognize.”

He added, “First off, you have to understand this administration didn’t just fail here. They failed to prepare after the first time this happened during this administration. The administration has already admitted, which I have been briefed on, that China has done this before in the United States during this president’s tenure.”

