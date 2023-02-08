Carville: ‘Level of White Trashdom in the Republican Party Is Staggering’

Democratic consultant and political commentator James Carville said Wednesday on MSNBC’s “The Beat” that Republican’s behavior during the State of the Union address was a staggering level of “white trashdom.”

Carville said, “Well, you know, I told people I have a Ph.D. in white trashology. You saw real white trash on display. Let me say something about congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene. She dresses like white trash. She really needs a fashion consultant. I recommend George Santos. He could do a good job of dressing up where she doesn’t announce her white trashdom by her own clothes and her attitude.”

He continued, “First of all, their lust for cutting Social Security and Medicare is well documented. Newt Gingrich shut the government down and got defeated in the end. We know that George W. Bush tried to privatize Social Security and Medicare. We know when Paul Ryan was Speaker and John Boehner — they did everything they could to cut Social Security and Medicare. We know that that is their objective. President Joe Biden is 1000% right on this, and he’s right to press ahead, and I thought he had a great night last night. It’s just — the level of white trashdom in the Republican Party is staggering. I mean, for somebody that has observed it for a long time, like I have, I’ve never seen it manifest itself on a level that it’s manifesting itself.”

He added, “You cannot do anything they have low-quality people. Lauren Boebert met her husband when allegedly, according to the police report, exposed himself to her at a bowling alley. This is not made-up stuff. This is who they are. And even McCarthy, as gutless and spineless as he is, knew that they walked right into the trap. It’s unbelievable.”

Carville concluded, “You know, usually I’m pretty pessimistic about the state of American politics and to some extent the State of American culture, but I thought this was illuminating. Come on, this was entertaining, man. You know, if you like entertainment, you know, you couldn’t see this and let them expose themselves, if you will, Lauren Boebert’s husband, to see just how trashy these people are. How rude they are. How ill-mannered they are. And you don’t get to see this very often at this level. And you really got to see it last night at this level. I’m a big believer that, you know, the State of the Union, I mean, no one cares. It doesn’t change anything. I don’t know what it all changed last night, but it was vastly and enormously entertaining to me.”

