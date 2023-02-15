Whoopi Goldberg: GOP Bans Books, Trans People Who Don’t Kill But They Won’t ‘Ban These Guns’

Whoopi Goldberg told her co-hosts Wednesday on ABC’s “The View” that she did not understand why Republican lawmakers ban books and trans people who do not kill people but will not “ban these guns.”

Goldberg said, “You know, we are just 46 days into this new year of ours and Monday night, we had the 67th mass shooting of 2023 in America. Three students were shot and killed at Michigan State University. Five others are clinging to life.”

She continued, “Well, you know, it’s kind of crazy. I think of all the banning of stuff that’s going on in this country, banning of books. Books don’t kill people. Banning of trans people, I don’t know any trans people, or of any trans people that have killed people. But they are ok banning that. They feel comfortable banning that. And they can’t figure out how to ban these guns.”

Goldberg added, “I don’t know why. We keep talking about it every time it happens, and then nothing happens. You know, I thought after Sandy Hook, ok, this is the wake-up call we all need. Here we are in 2023 with a kid who was at Sandy Hook, who was at the school the night before last who was once again in the eye of these guns. What is happening here?”

Co-host Ana Navarro said, “The solution is us. The solution is voters. The solution is Americans getting outraged, not getting numb to this, getting pissed and angry and channeling this to the voting booth. If they don’t want to ban assault weapons, don’t vote for them. It’s going to be solved the day that Republicans realize they love their children more than they love their guns.”

