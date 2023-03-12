Bernie Marcus: ‘Woke’ Silicon Valley Bank Was ‘More Concerned About Global Warming than Shareholder Returns’

Home Depot founder Bernie Marcus said Friday on FNC’s “You World” that Americans to “wake up” after woke Silicon Valley Bank collapsed because they were “more concerned about global warming than they do about shareholder return.”

Marcus said, “I can’t wait for Biden to get on the speech again and talk about how great the economy is and how it’s moving forward and getting stronger by the day. And this is an indication that whatever he says is not true. And maybe the American people will finally wake up and understand that we’re living in very tough times, that, in fact, that a recession may have already started. Who knows? But it doesn’t look good. I feel bad for all of these people that lost all their money in this woke bank. You know, it was more distressing to hear that the bank officials sold off their stock before this happened. It’s depressing to me. Who knows whether the Justice Department would go after them? They’re a woke company, so I guess not. And they’ll probably get away with it.”

He continued, “I think that the system, that the administration has pushed many of these banks into more concerned about global warming than they do about shareholder return. And these banks are badly run because everybody is focused on diversity and all of the woke issues and not concentrating on the one thing they should, which is shareholder returns. Instead of protecting the shareholders and their employees, they are more concerned about the social policies. And I think it’s probably a badly run bank. They’ve been there for a lot of years. It’s pathetic that so many people lost money that won’t get it back.”

Marcus concluded, “The Fed keeps raising rates, and inflation keeps going in the wrong direction. It’s not staying where it should be. People are struggling. People can’t pay their bills. They can’t fill their tanks with gas. And if you think that’s a good sign, I don’t think it is. And we have an administration that’s obtuse to this. They just keep talking about the great times and how good it is. It’s not good. Somebody with a sane head has to come in and understand that you can’t do two things. Number one, you can’t keep raising rates. You can’t keep inflation as strong as it is. And you can’t tax people more than they are. His proposal to tax the middle class and the rich is about as dumb as I’ve heard it a long time. In a recession like this, you don’t do things like that.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN