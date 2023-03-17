Hawley: America Needs a ‘Robust Nationalism’ — ‘Neocons Are Globalists’

Thursday on FNC’s “The Ingraham Angle,” Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) called for a “robust nationalism” in the United States to guide policy in Washington, D.C.

The Missouri Republican lawmaker argued there were undercurrents of globalism guiding policy and nationalism would be the appropriate response.

“Here’s the deal, Laura, you’re either a nationalist or you’re a globalist,” he said. “It’s that simple. Ronald Reagan. He was a nationalist. We need a robust nationalism. We need to not be afraid to say yes, we need to rebuild America, we need to make America strong, and Reagan was right all those years ago, American national strength will make us strong abroad, will enable us to protect our interests abroad, but that’s not what the neocons want.”

“The neocons are globalist,” Hawley continued. “They want to turn America into the rest of the world. They want a liberal Empire all over the world. And Laura, it’s a pipe dream. It’s crazy. And we can see the effects of a war forever, trade deficits forever, industry going to China, people out of work here, if you’re a working person, can’t get a good paying job. Why is that? It’s because of the neocons’ policies for the last 30-plus years.”

