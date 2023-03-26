McCaul: Biden’s ‘Weak Foreign Policy Out of Fear’ Inviting Aggression from Adversaries

House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Rep. Michael McCaul (R-TX) said on this week’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday” that President Joe Biden’s “weak foreign policy out of fear” is inviting aggression from our global adversaries.

Anchor Shannon Bream said, “We had a lot to talk about over the night, Vladamir Putin saying they will position nukes in Belarus. What does it say to you?”

McCaul said, “Tensions are rattling on the part of Putin to try to frighten with the operations going on. The way I see it, Shannon, since President Biden came into office, he’s projected weakness, and you invite aggression and war. When you project strength like Reagan talked about, you invite peace. You are seeing Iran getting aggressive, and now Putin invading Ukraine and Chairman Xi Jinping and China threatening Taiwan and the Pacific. All these things are happening at the same too, and it is not by accident. It is by design, and it is a weak foreign policy out of fear. I think we are so weak right now. These tactical nukes are disturbing. I think it’s the fact they are in Belarus. What happens in Ukraine will happen in Taiwan and the Far East, and the Pacific. This is a very important confrontation right now.”

He added, “We are losing our prestige. We are not leading in front. We are leading from behind. We talked about Obama years and ISIS rearing their ugly head. Foreign adversaries are on the march and getting aggressive against our interests in the United States because of his weakness. President Trump, when he was in office, they feared him.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN