WH Spox Jean-Pierre: Republicans Need to ‘Show Some Courage’ on Gun Restrictions

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that Republicans needed to show courage and pass gun laws.

Jean-Pierre said, “We have had a president who has acted on this. I know you were asking me about executive action. What else can we do? This president has taken more executive actions on gun violence safety than any president before him, and he has done that in two years. Just earlier this month, we took another executive action.”

She continued, “He signed the Safer Community Act, which was bipartisan, something he pushed for, which we hadn’t seen in 30 years. But guess what? As we’re seeing, we need to do more. And I’ve heard this theme throughout the show this morning, which is courage. We need Republicans in Congress to show some courage. This is what they owe these parents. This is what they owe these family members who are losing their loved ones. They need to show courage. We need gun safety laws, comprehensive gun safety laws. We need to ban assault rifles. Those weapons of war do not belong on our streets. They do not belong in schools. Again, this is unacceptable,e and you’re going to continue to hear from the President calling this out.”

Jean-Pierre added, “And here’s the thing, what we will say, what I will say to Republicans in Congress, is what are you going to say to these parents? What are you going to say to these family members? Sixty-three percent of Americans, and I heard this poll laid out here on the show earlier today. It’s a Politico poll said that they want to see safer gun safety measures. They want to see that. That is the will of the people. So, Republicans need to listen to majority of Americans in this country, the will of the people, and act.”

