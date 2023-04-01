Maher: ‘We Have Too Much Socialism’

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher argued that while the U.S. has “been quasi-socialist” for the last century-and-a-half, all advanced democracies are quasi-socialist, and the U.S. has been more socialist in the past than it is today, “we have too much socialism,” and he knows that we have too much socialism because he lives in California.

During an interview with New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu (R) where Sununu referenced the “socialist agenda” on the left, Maher said, “America has always been quasi-socialist — or at least for the last century-and-a-half. Social Security is socialism. The Marine Corps is socialism. Every advanced democracy is quasi-socialist.”

Sununu then asked, “Are you saying that where we were in America 30 years ago is where we are today?” Maher responded that he isn’t saying that, but added, “Well, in the ’50s, the tax rate went up to 70%. Sometimes, even 90. So, we actually were more socialist then” even under some Republican presidents.

Maher further stated that “what Donald Trump tried to do, not recognizing a fair election, is just not comparable to incremental socialism.” But “Yes, I agree, we have too much socialism, I live in California.”

