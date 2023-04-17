Michael Cohen: ‘Trump Is a Clear and Present Danger to the United States’

Michael Cohen, a former personal attorney for Donald Trump, said Monday on MSNBC’s “The ReidOut” that former President Donald Trump was “a clear and present danger to the United States.”

Discussing Rep. Jim Jordan’s (R-OH) Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government, Cohen said, “This is nothing more than a political stunt. It’s a political stunt designed in order for Jim Jordan to show his supreme leader that he is still loyal, still in the camp, and he’s going to do his bidding. It’s really sad because when they first opened up this subcommittee, I was really hopeful, not optimistic, but hopeful that he actually really wanted to get to the bottom of the weaponization, because the United States is not about Donald Trump it’s not about Republican Party or the Democratic Party, it’s about the United States and the citizens, and his responsibility despite the fact he’s a Republican is to act for the benefit of all Americans he’s not doing that. And it’s a disgrace.”

He added, “They made me the first political prisoner held in my own country because I refused to waive my First Amendment constitutional rights. If that doesn’t scare you to death, it should because you could be next. That’s the whole point of everything that I’m doing. Donald Trump is a clear and present danger to the United States and to our democracy.”

