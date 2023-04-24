Trump: ‘I Don’t Call It World War III – I Call It the End of the World’

During an interview that aired on Sunday’s broadcast of FNC’s “Life, Liberty & Levin,” former President Donald Trump, a candidate for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, warned the country was in the most dangerous place it had ever been.

Trump told host Mark Levin the next major conflict would be more than just a new World War but the end of the world.

“You don’t discuss that word,” Trump said. “That word is a bad word — a bad word, Mark because the power is so unbelievable. This isn’t a World War. This is the end of the world. I don’t call it World War III. I call it the end of the world. And we have people that have no idea what they’re talking about or what they are doing. I look at now what’s happening with Russia and the United States. They just grabbed a reporter, which is unheard of. They are holding now a reporter. I guess that hasn’t happened in many decades. What’s going on? We are at, in my opinion, because of the power of weaponry, mostly nuclear, but other things also, we are in the most dangerous position we’ve ever been in as a nation right now, and we have a leader that just doesn’t know what’s going on.”

“We have — he just doesn’t know what’s going on,” he continued. “And we want to be nice about it. Everybody wants to be nice about it. But the world is at balance, and this country might not exist. I mean, we may not exist anymore because we’re talking about power of weapons that is so unbelievable. I know better than anybody because I got to see it, and we have people that don’t understand that, and they talk tough when they should be nice, and they talk nice when they should be tough. I mean, it’s the opposite. Everything you see they say is wrong. And it’s a very scary time for this country, and it is scary primarily because of the leadership.”

