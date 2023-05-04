Abbott: Biden Dereliction on the Border an ‘Impeachable Offense’

During an appearance on FNC’s “The Ingraham Angle,” Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) criticized the Biden administration’s lack of effort in enforcement of the U.S.-Mexico border.

Abbott told hold Laura Ingraham he saw the lackluster effort from President Joe Biden as an “impeachable offense.”

“Yes or no, is this an impeachable offense — what’s he’s done to this border?” Ingraham asked.

“I believe it is,” Abbott replied. “Laura, he is failing to fulfill the duties of his office, his executive powers. He’s not executing the immigration laws that were passed by the United States Congress. I believe it is an impeachable offense.”

