Klobuchar: ‘Ban the Purchase of Assault Weapons’ — ‘Kids Should Have the Freedom to Go to School Without Fear’

Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) said Monday on MSNBC’s “The Last Word” that she wanted to “ban the purchase of assault weapons.”

Klobuchar said, “I don’t think any decent human being can feel nothing but heartbreaking. When you think of two sisters gunned down, elementary school kids in a parking lot, simply go into a mall, something American kids do all over the country on the weekends, that’s what happened here. And it is happening over and over and over again. And I do not know how my colleagues can stand by when there are solutions. You look at Uvalde, the school in Texas where the fourth-grade class was shut down. You look at Buffalo. In those cases, those were 18-year-olds. They literally waited until they could buy an assault weapon over the internet. At the very least, banning it for that group. I would ban the purchase of assault weapons.”

She added, “When you look at the number, 70%, 80% of the people, 90% of the people wanting these red flag laws, background checks, very clear in all of the states across the country, doing something on magazine limits, these are things that will save our babies. Our kids should have the freedom to go to school without fear. They should have the freedom to be able to go to a shopping mall on a weekend day. They should be able to have the freedom to be kids. and that is what the lack of action is taking away from these kids.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN