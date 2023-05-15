Hawley: ‘We Need to End the FBI as We Know It’

Monday on FNC’s “Jesse Watters Primetime,” Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) reacted to the findings of the Durham probe into the FBI’s initiation of an investigation into alleged collusion between the Russian government and the 2016 Trump campaign to interfere with the 2016 presidential election.

According to Hawley, it showed the FBI needed to be overhauled.

“[A]fter today, the media doesn’t care,” host Jesse Watters said. “They think, yeah, we cheated, but you didn’t catch us. You didn’t put any of our people in jail. We put your people in jail. That must mean that you’re bad and we’re good, and we’re better at this than you. That’s the basic argument. The corrupt Justice Department didn’t indict the corrupt Justice Department. So we win, you lose. Thanks for playing. Let’s turn it over now to Josh Hawley, a member of the Judiciary Committee. What are we going to do now? Are we going to do another report, Senator?”

“There needs to be a lot more than reports, Jesse,” Hawley said. “People need to be prosecuted for this. The Clinton campaign and Hillary Clinton herself — is it any coincidence that she is tweeting about collusion at exactly the same time her campaign operatives are feeding this BS to the FBI? I don’t think so. There needs to be consequences for her and also for the FBI.”

“FBI leadership has clearly got to be changed,” he continued. “Jesse, I’m of the mind we need to end the FBI as we know it. It needs to be broken up. I mean, clearly, it has become corrupt. The leadership is corrupt. Talk to FBI agents in the field. I was doing in this past week. Great folks in my home state all over the place. But they are not served by this leadership. This leadership has become totally radically politicized, and we have got to change it.”

