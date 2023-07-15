GOP Rep. McCormick: We’ve Found Email Showing Fauci Knew COVID Looked Unnatural, Knew of Gain-of-Function

On Friday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “Rob Schmitt Tonight,” House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic member Rep. Rich McCormick (R-GA) discussed a new email unearthed by the committee that shows Dr. Anthony Fauci on February 1, 2020 that scientists he had discussed the COVID virus with were concerned “there were mutations in the virus that would be most unusual to have evolved naturally in the bats and that there was a suspicion that this mutation was intentionally inserted.” And “The suspicion was heightened by the fact that scientists in Wuhan University are known to have been working on gain-of-function experiments to determine the molecular mechanisms associated with bat viruses adapting to human infection, and the outbreak originated in Wuhan.”

McCormick said, “He absolutely knew what was going on. As a matter of fact, several scientists were discussing this and agreeing with each other that it made no sense that it came from a natural selection process.”

He added that it’s bizarre that Fauci and others have now moved away from the lab leak theory, because, in his view, the lab leak theory has gotten more likely as more evidence has come to light. But Fauci decided “to mislead the public on purpose.”

