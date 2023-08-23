CNN’s Urban: ‘Trainwreck’ GOP Debate Proved You Don’t Need Trump for a ‘Sh-tshow’

On Wednesday night, CNN political analyst and former Trump adviser David Urban said on CNN’s post-debate panel that the Republican presidential debate was a “shitshow.”

Urban said, “Well, you know, I think tonight proves that you don’t need Donald Trump to be in a debate to have a shitshow there. Right. So, I mean, it was a complete trainwreck,”

Network political commentator David Axelrod said, “I love the after hours.”

Urban continued, “I think the moderates didn’t do a great job controlling the crowd. I think, you know, a lot of the candidates were stepping on one another. You know, I don’t remember which candidate said, like America, people don’t want to hear this.”

He added, “They don’t want to hear people argue. They want to hear policies. They want to hear ideas. It’s a chance to put things forward. And I think a lot of the folks did a great disservice to their own candidacies by just, you know, talking too much about things that don’t matter or talk directly to people.”

Urban concluded, “I think the big winner tonight was Vivek Ramaswamy, who kind of took up most of the time of the debate.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN